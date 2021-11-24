186 Legislators Sign Letter Demanding Nationwide Audits, Decertification Of Election Where Appropriate, Convening Of U.S. House Of Representatives

The letter states that Arizona suffered what it calls a corrupted 2020 election and raises the position that the Maricopa County audit process has led to the ‘conclusion’ that there was likely wide-spread voter fraud throughout the country. It also calls for the U.S. House of Representatives to convene and vote by means of one vote per state to decide the rightful winner of the election. File photo: Nuno21, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 186 legislators representing 39 states signed an open letter this week, demanding an audit of the 2020 presidential election in all 50 U.S. states to decertify and overturn the victory of Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump.

The letter – which claims that the 2020 election was “corrupted” – was posted on Twitter on Tuesday by Republican Arizona state legislator Wendy Rogers, and insists that if evidence of “widespread fraud” is uncovered during the proposed audit, that the U.S. House of Representatives should convene and “decertify” Biden’s victory.

“Sworn affidavits have accumulated from many states detailing rampant corruption and mismanagement in the election process,” the letter says. “Fraud and inaccuracies have already been shown through multiple audits and canvasses in multiple states, as well as through lawsuits challenging the validity of election results in several counties in multiple states.”

The letter also says that if individual states discover evidence of fraud while conducting their audits, that they should “decertify its electors where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately,” and advocates a purge of voting rolls nationwide to “ensure future integrity of our elections.”

Several weeks ago former President Trump had issued a statement, again pushing unproven claims that widespread voter fraud had cost him the election, and insisting that multiple states decertify Biden’s win.

“The great Patriots of Arizona are anxiously awaiting the Attorney General’s review of the large-scale Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election,” he said.”The Arizona Legislature (and other States!) should, at a minimum, decertify the Election. The American people deserve an answer, now!”

"The great Patriots of Arizona are anxiously awaiting the Attorney General’s review of the large-scale Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election. The findings of the Forensic Audit Report were clear and conclusive… pic.twitter.com/mXdkmDAAEk — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 8, 2021

Last month, a Wisconsin sheriff revealed that the state’s Elections Commission broke the law during the 2020 presidential election and that his office was responsible for “shedding light” that the law was broken and those who broke the law should be held accountable.

The Racine County District Attorney, currently led by Patricia J. Hanson, is currently investigating the incident but has yet to file any charges against the five elections commissioners.