Over 3,000 Chicago Police Officers Defying COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate, Union President Says

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said thousands of officers are refusing to report their vaccination status to the city, despite memos and emails having been sent out by officials threatening disciplinary action if they do not comply. File photo: Kevin Kipper, Shutter Stock, licensed.

CHICAGO, IL – As Friday’s deadline for city workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 came and went, the president of Chicago’s police union currently estimates that at least 3,200 officers are currently defying the mandate, leaving law enforcement and the administration of Mayor Lori Lightfoot effectively at a stalemate.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said thousands of officers are refusing to report their vaccination status to the city, despite memos and emails having been sent out by officials threatening disciplinary action if they do not comply.

“The unofficial number we have is about over 3,200…so about of third of the department,” Catanzara said, who is insisting that the vaccination mandate is not legal since the city did not negotiate terms with the union.

“All of those things are a change in your employment policies. You have to negotiate with us what that looks like. The city has refused to do that,” he said.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (How they do it: NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



However, the true test will be this upcoming Monday, when Catanzara said holdout officers will be called in and asked by supervisors to comply with the mandate.

“HOLD YOUR GROUND”: Chicago police union chief urges officers to DEFY vaccine mandate



Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has not only urged Chicago cops to defy the vaccine mandate, but promised to take Mayor Lori Lightfoot to court if she enforces it. pic.twitter.com/X5AVah2wTX — Americanka🇺🇸🦅🇵🇱 (@Americanka4) October 14, 2021

“If they refuse, it sounds like they’re going to go into a no pay status, effective immediately,” Catanzara said.

The memos sent out by Mayor Lightfoot’s office to police who are in violation of the mandate stated that the officers in question will be subjected to a disciplinary investigation that could “result in a penalty up to and including separation from the Chicago Police Department” and that “sworn members of the department who retire while under an investigation may be denied retirement credentials.”

A judge tonight issued a restraining order against Frat Order of Police Pres John Catanzara to prohibit him from posting on social media or making any statements telling officers to refuse to get the vaccine. Chicago also filed a lawsuit against him for endangering public safety. pic.twitter.com/DAZI2gthrP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2021

Mass firings over the vaccination mandate couldn’t come at a worse time for Chicago, which has been in the grip of a massive wave of crime and violence for some time now.

In the meantime, the union has filed a lawsuit against the city due to the mandate.