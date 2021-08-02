SocietySportsWorld

First Transgender Olympian, Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, Out of Tokyo Games After Failing in First Round

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Laurel Hubbard
New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard failed three initial snatch attempts in a row in the 87-kilogram category which instantly put her out of the competition, preventing her from moving on to the clean and jerk and dashing any hopes of taking home a medal.

TOKYO – New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who made history – and courted controversy – as the first transgender Olympian, is already out of the Tokyo games after failing to clear any lifts in her first round of competition on Monday.

Hubbard failed three initial snatch attempts in a row in the 87-kilogram category which instantly put her out of the competition, preventing her from moving on to the clean and jerk and dashing any hopes of taking home a medal.

After transitioning from male to female at the age of 35, Hubbard, now 43, had adhered to the qualifications of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for transgendered athletes to compete in the games, including keeping their testosterone level at 10 nanomoles per liter for a year, which is still five times more than the average biological woman possesses.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Hubbard being allowed to compete on New Zealand’s Olympic weightlifting team opened up debates over the potential fairness of allowing someone who had been born male and gone through puberty to compete with biological women, citing the inherent physical advantages men possess on average.

However, her sudden inability to even make it past the first round in Tokyo on Monday was considered surprising for numerous reasons. For example, Hubbard failed Monday to complete her first snatch attempt at 120kg and two more attempts at 125kg, despite having won a gold medal with a successful 123kg snatch at the 2017 Australian International & Australian Open in Melbourne.

Despite not making it past the first round, Hubbard nonetheless thanked the IOC for giving her the chance to compete.

“The Olympic Games are a global celebration of our hopes, our ideals and our values. I commend the IOC for its commitment to making sport inclusive and accessible,” she said.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Mike Lindell at it Again: Offers $5 Million to “Cyber Guys”…

Christopher Boyle

Hernando County Sheriff’s Helicopter Forced To Make…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Infrastructure Bill Includes $6.5 Million to Stop People…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,322