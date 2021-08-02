Charlotte County Suspect barricaded inside home after firing at boyfriend

Layni K. Carver, 53, was taken into custody without injury and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – On Sunday, August 1, 2021, at approximately 1:17pm, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call regarding a domestic situation on Turbak Drive where a female suspect allegedly shot at her boyfriend. The victim was not struck by any rounds and ran to a neighbor’s home to seek help. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed the safety of the victim, and proceeded to make contact through a window with the suspect, who was inside the home.

After several attempts, and the suspect continually refusing to come outside, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s SWAT, Aviation and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene. By 8:28pm, the barricaded subject identified as Layni K. Carver, 53, was taken into custody without injury. Carver was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.