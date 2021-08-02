CrimeLocalSociety

Charlotte County Suspect barricaded inside home after firing at boyfriend

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Layni K. Carver, 53, was taken into custody without injury and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Layni K. Carver, 53, was taken into custody without injury and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – On Sunday, August 1, 2021, at approximately 1:17pm, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call regarding a domestic situation on Turbak Drive where a female suspect allegedly shot at her boyfriend. The victim was not struck by any rounds and ran to a neighbor’s home to seek help. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed the safety of the victim, and proceeded to make contact through a window with the suspect, who was inside the home.

After several attempts, and the suspect continually refusing to come outside, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s SWAT, Aviation and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene. By 8:28pm, the barricaded subject identified as Layni K. Carver, 53, was taken into custody without injury. Carver was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Mike Lindell at it Again: Offers $5 Million to “Cyber Guys”…

Christopher Boyle

Hernando County Sheriff’s Helicopter Forced To Make…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Infrastructure Bill Includes $6.5 Million to Stop People…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,304