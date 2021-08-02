Texas Congressman Accuses China of “Greatest Cover-Up in Human History” Over Alleged COVID Lab Leak

Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX), l said Monday that the report possesses enough evidence to prove that “all roads lead” to the likely suspect of the leak- the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), the Chinese lab that had been conducting testing on bat coronavirus samples.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Monday shared findings from a report of the ongoing Republican-led probe into the potential origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the evidence he has seen thus far likely means that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has engaged in the “greatest cover-up in human history.”

McCaul said Monday that the report possesses enough evidence to prove that “all roads lead” to the likely suspect of the leak- the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), the Chinese lab that had been conducting testing on bat coronavirus samples.

“It is our belief the virus leaked sometime in late August or early September 2019,” he said. “When they realized what happened, CCP officials and scientists at the WIV began frantically covering up the leak, including taking their virus database offline in the middle of the night and requesting more than $1 million for additional security.”

“They were genetically manipulating at the lab, this gain-of-function that was taking place,” added McCaul, the lead Republican in the House Foreign Affairs Committee conducting the investigation.



If the report’s “August or early September 2019” timeframe is correct, that would put the purported leak as having occurred a significant amount of time before the December 31, 2019 website press statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on cases of “viral pneumonia” in Wuhan.

McCaul noted that the CCP was attempting to “hide” or “cover-up” something big, as the WIV lab had taken its genetic sequencing database offline in the middle of the night in September; during that same time period, increased activity was detected by U.S. satellites at medical facilities adjacent to the Wuhan lab.

In addition, McCaul reported that the Wuhan National Biosafety Lab put in for major renovations to air safety and waste treatment systems in research labs, despite the fact that they were still almost brand-new.

McCaul also stated that Peter Daszak, who owns EcoHealth Alliance – the company that sent $3.4 million in National Institutes of Health grants to WIV to fund virus research – “needs to testify before Congress about what was going on.”