Detectives Make Arrest In Palm Beach Shores Homicide

By Joe Mcdermott
Dylan Nottingham
Dylan Nottingham, 22, was arrested and booked on homicide – murder dangerous depraved wo premeditation, aggravated battery – person uses a deadly weapon, and cruelty toward a child – aggravated child abuse.

PALM BEACH SHORES, FL – On Friday, July 30, 2021, at approximately 10:14 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an unresponsive male in the 100 block of Edwards Lane, in Palm Beach Shores. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Palm Beach Shores Fire Rescue responded and declared the victim deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to the scene along with Crime Scene Investigators to investigate further. The investigation revealed that the suspect, Dylan Nottingham, 22, and the victim, whos name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law, got into a physical altercation resulting in Nottingham killing the victim.

