CrimeLocalSociety

Broward SWAT Team Finds Man And Woman Dead From Gunshot Wounds After Domestic Disturbance Call in Dania Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Dania Beach
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded. Paramedics pronounced the two individuals deceased on scene. Broward Sheriff’s Office ’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman dead Friday night. According to authorities, just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Southwest 44th Street in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and the Broward SWAT team made entry shortly thereafter into the residence. They discovered a man and a woman who had both sustained gunshot wounds. 

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded. Paramedics pronounced the two individuals deceased on scene. Broward Sheriff’s Office ’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Infrastructure Bill Includes $6.5 Million to Stop People…

Christopher Boyle

Daytona Beach Man, 32, Charged With Sexual Battery On Child;…

Joe Mcdermott

Wreaths Across America: Remembering, Honoring and Teaching…

Robert Golomb
1 of 1,303