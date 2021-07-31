Broward SWAT Team Finds Man And Woman Dead From Gunshot Wounds After Domestic Disturbance Call in Dania Beach

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded. Paramedics pronounced the two individuals deceased on scene. Broward Sheriff’s Office ’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman dead Friday night. According to authorities, just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Southwest 44th Street in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and the Broward SWAT team made entry shortly thereafter into the residence. They discovered a man and a woman who had both sustained gunshot wounds.

