By Jessica Mcfadyen
Witness Who Fled Hernando County Courthouse Before Being Called To Testify In Homicide Trial Sought By Authorities
According to authorities, George Max Badillo, 29, showed up for the start of Isaac Troy Lemons’ homicide trial on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 but left the Hernando County Courthouse before being called to testify.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating a Material Witness in an ongoing homicide trial in Circuit Court. According to authorities, George Max Badillo, 29, showed up for the start of Isaac Troy Lemons’ homicide trial on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 but left the Hernando County Courthouse before being called to testify.

In response, 5th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Daniel Merritt Jr. issued a Writ of Bodily Attachment and Order to take Badillo into custody. Upon being located, Badillo will be held without bond until he appears before Judge Merritt to testify. The homicide trial has been continued until August 02, 2021 to give time for Badillo to be located.

If you have seen George Badillo, or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

Jessica Mcfadyen

