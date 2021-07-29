HealthPoliticsScience

VIDEO: Trump Tells Attendees at Arizona Rally, “I Recommend You Take [The Vaccine], But I Also Believe in Your Freedoms, Hundred Percent”

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday in Arizona called on American's to get the Covid-19 vaccine saying, "I recommend you take it but I also believe in your freedoms 100 percent." He also spoke out against New Zealander Laurel Hubbard, who is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games after she was selected for the New Zealand team in the women's super-heavyweight 87+kg category. Trump referred to Hubbard as 'he', while voicing disapproval over her inclusion in the women's section of the Games. "Men are being allowed to compete in women's sports, how do you like that? Think of that, how fair is that? Did you see the weightlifter? I hate to tell you this, women, but he shattered your long standing record. This guy gets up, boom boom. Like a nine year record. Sonny a nine year record, boom. Did he do it with one hand, you know? It's so unfair." Trump also repeated his false claim that he lost the 2020 election due to fraud. SUBSCRIBE ➤ http://bit.ly/FollowST -------------------- WEBSITE ➤ http://www.straitstimes.com TWITTER ➤ https://twitter.com/straits_times FACEBOOK ➤ https://www.facebook.com/TheStraitsTimes INSTAGRAM ➤ https://www.instagram.com/straits_times PODCASTS ➤ http://str.sg/stpodcasts TELEGRAM ➤ https://t.me/straitstimes The Straits Times, the English flagship daily of SPH, has been serving readers for more than a century. Launched on July 15, 1845, its comprehensive coverage of world news, East Asian news, Southeast Asian news, home news, sports news, financial news and lifestyle updates makes The Straits Times the most-read newspaper in Singapore.
Former President Donald Trump told attendees at his first rally in Arizona since the 2020 election, that it’s probably a good idea that they get vaccinated against COVID-19, but emphasized it’s ultimately their choice.

PHOENIX, AZ – At his first rally in the state of Arizona since the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump encouraged his followers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in light of recent surges in infections due to the new Delta variant, but nonetheless told them that they also have the freedom to decide for themselves what to do.

Speaking in Phoenix at a Turning Point Action gathering, Trump initially told his supporters “How about the vaccine? I came up with the vaccine,” which made it appear that he was taking credit for the actual development of the vaccine.

However, what Trump can indeed take credit for is the program known as Operation Warp Speed, a public–private partnership initiated by the United States government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines; presumably, this is what he was referring to.

However, Trump quickly pivoted to extolling the virtues of the vaccine, and told attendees at the rally that it’s probably a good idea that they get it, but emphasized it’s ultimately their choice.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

“They said it would take 3 to 5 years, [it’s] going to save the world,” he said. “I recommend you take it, but I also believe in your freedoms 100 percent, but just so you understand… but it was a great achievement.”

Currently, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 163.6 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 49.3 percent of the population. Currently, the country is experiencing a swell of new infections due to the new Delta variant, which is proving to be more contagious and potent than the original strain, and now accounts for 83 percent of all new COVID cases in the U.S.

The CDC on Tuesday changed its mask guidance to now recommend everyone in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission – vaccinated or not – wear a face covering in public, indoor settings.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Newsom Likely To Be Recalled Due To Democratic Hubris

Marc Ang

COPS: Arrest Warrant Uncovers Guns, Drugs And Body Armor In…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Indiana Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Interstate…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,465