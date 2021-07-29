CrimeLocalSociety

SHERIFF: “I’ve Been Crystal Clear, If You Abuse An Animal In Lee County, You Will Go To Jail.”

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Jose Gustavo Hernandez
Jose Gustavo Hernandez, 28, was taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Jail. He has been charged with Animal Cruelty.

FORT MYERS, FL – On Wednesday , July 28, 2021, Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives with both the Central District Criminal Investigations Division and the Animal Cruelty Task Force responded to Jupiter Road in Fort Myers in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, detectives found a two-year-old female Terrier mix named Canela, who was suffering from a severe and apparent injury to her leg. 

After speaking with witnesses, detectives confirmed that the suspect, Jose Gustavo Hernandez, 28, intentionally swung a broom handle at the dog’s hind leg. According to detectives, the puppy was in obvious distress as her leg swung freely in any direction. Canela was brought to Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital for treatment where it was confirmed that she had a fractured leg.

“This man’s violent outburst caused serious injury to a defenseless dog,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Behavior like this will not be tolerated. I’ve been crystal clear, if you abuse an animal in Lee County, you will go to jail.”

A few hours later after detectives concluded their investigation, Hernandez was taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Jail. He has been charged with Animal Cruelty.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

