HealthSocietyU.S. News

CDC Set to Flip: Recommend Some Vaccinated Individuals Wears Masks Indoors; Everyone Attending Schools This Fall – Students and Staff

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Everyone Attending Schools This Fall – Students and Staff
The CDC is also expected to recommend Tuesday that everyone attending schools this fall – both students and staff – should wear masks regardless of vaccination status, especially in areas with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rates. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to officially announce revisions to their COVID-19 guidance on Tuesday, reversing their stance on masks by recommending that some vaccinated individuals should now wear masks indoors in certain situations as the more potent Delta variant causes spikes in infections nationwide.

Previously, in May, the CDC had stated that vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks or practice social distancing in most situations, indoors or outdoors; at that time, the CDC only recommended that the unvaccinated should continue wearing masks and that anyone – vaccinated or not – should only wear them in crowded indoor settings.

In addition, the CDC is also expected to recommend Tuesday that everyone attending schools this fall – both students and staff – should wear masks regardless of vaccination status, especially in areas with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rates.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Just as the pandemic was winding down in the face of growing vaccinations and life was appearing to be returning to normal, the Delta variant has proved to be a more contagious and potent version of COVID-19 that has been especially problematic in unvaccinated areas of the United States.

Currently, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has noted that the Delta variant is “spreading with incredible efficiency and now represents more than 83 percent of the virus circulating the United States.”

The CDC’s impending announcement today will likely serve as a psychological and emotional setback for many people who had felt that that pandemic was finally in the rearview mirror, and will likely inflame tensions between people who will adhere to the CDC’s recommendations and those who feel that mask mandates encroach on their personal freedoms.

It should be noted that the CDC cannot issue or enforce mandates, only make recommendations based on the latest science and information available that state and local governments can choose to follow or not.

Currently, over 163 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Woman Dies After Domestic Related Shooting at Brooksville…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Child Dies In North Lauderdale Crash

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: “The Invincible Family” Brilliantly Makes The Case…

Gene Van Shaar
1 of 1,370