Op-Ed: When Will All The “Woke” People Wake Up?

PALM BEACH, FL – This past week’s headlines have left many of us to realize that the population of “woke” folks isn’t awake at all. They are sleeping at the wheel, ready to drive our country straight off a cliff.

Maxine Water’s is a prime example of someone the left is following right to the edge. She was accused of inciting violence as the Derek Chauvin trial goes before the jury.

During her visit to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Saturday, Waters told reporters that if the former Minneapolis police officer isn’t convicted in the death of George Floyd,

“We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters

It sounds like inciting rioting to most of us, but yet as no surprise, the mainstream media is rushing to support her. CNN’s Don Lemon is chiming in, saying, “people with half a brain know that Maxine Water’s wasn’t inciting violence.” In speaking for those of us with entire brains, I disagree. As the Democrats look to erase history, we should look to learn from it. History has a way of repeating. In June of 2018, Maxine Waters called on supporters to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration. Her comments came several Trump administration officials were protested at restaurants. She made it clear that she held a position that was pro-confrontation.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters

The mainstream media ignores the fact that inciting violence seems to be a regular occurrence for Ms. Water’s. Bringing up the past doesn’t suit the narrative, so it’s being erased.

What Mad Maxine is doing should be grounds for the impeachment of a Congresswoman. She is a public official interfering with the judicial process. It is beyond comprehension, even for those that only possess half brains. After her comments, Chauvin’s lawyer moved for a mistrial. The lawyer is pushing for the mistrial, based on Waters’ comments, including that, “I hope that we are going to get a verdict that says, ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ and if we don’t, then we cannot go away.”

The judge criticized Waters by name for making the comments, calling them “abhorrent,” but denied the defense argument that the jury, which wasn’t sequestered at that point, could have been prejudiced. However, he did say it might be grounds for an appeal.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would be forced to take action against her if Pelosi failed to punish Waters herself.

Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn't act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021

“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a tweet late Sunday evening. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

The irony continues as Maxine comes forward today in a headline by The Guardian “Maxine Waters says she won’t be ‘bullied’ by Republicans over Chauvin remarks.” Are you saying to yourself, “say what?” If so, you read that right. She said that she wouldn’t be “bullied.” Don’t worry; your brain may still be intact. The confusion of the bully, accusing others of bullying is just “woke” culture hypocrisy, and it’s transparent. It’s the “do as I say, not as I do.” The twisting of reality is a regularly used tactic of half brains.

Let’s not forget when the violent Black Lives Matter protests were erupting, that Waters declared her full support of the movement on the House Floor.

“I want to thank Black Lives Matter: uncompromising, disruptive, energetic, and dedicated to undoing police killings and abuse,” she said. “I want to say to the protesters. I stand with you. No justice, no peace!” Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters

If this doesn’t illustrate enough for you, we should dart back to February, when “Auntie Maxine” stood up for Megan Thee Stallion. The headline in People magazine summed it up “Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Maxine Waters for Supporting ‘WAP’: ‘This Made My Entire Year’ Maxine supported “WAP”.” If you don’t know what that means, you should google it. It’s too vulgar to explain here. Even when her stance is bordering pornographic, the mainstream media has her back, just like she had Megan Thee Stallions back.

So, where does free speech end, and responsibility as a congressional leader begin? Indeed, her comments over the last several years seem to advocate confrontation and violence. If Maxine Water’s were a Republican, this would most certainly be considered an insurrection.