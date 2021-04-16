CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility Leaves Eight Victims and Suspected Gunman Dead

By Christopher Boyle
The shootings took place at the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operations Center at 8951 Mirabel Road, approximately 5 miles from Indianapolis International Airport. Photo credit: Chris Owens / ShutterStock.com, licensed.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – An unidentified gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before killing himself in a mass shooting that took place at an Indianapolis FedEx facility on Thursday night, according to reports. The shootings took place at the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operations Center at 8951 Mirabel Road, approximately 5 miles from Indianapolis International Airport. Police have not yet identified the shooter, nor do they currently know if he was a FedEx employee or not.

Of those injured, authorities say five have been hospitalized, with one currently in critical condition; two others were treated at the scene and released. FedEx has confirmed that several of their employees were among those who were killed. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook confirmed that the shooter died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Levi Miller, a witness who was working inside the FedEx facility at the time of the shootings, said that he was startled by the sudden sound of rapid gunshots ringing out unexpectedly, causing him to seek cover.

“I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yelling stuff that I could not understand,” Miller said to local news station WTHR-TV. “What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.”

FedEx has released a statement regarding the shooting, offering condolences to the dead and wounded and noting that they are cooperating with police in the investigation.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” the statement said. “Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

The incident is the third mass shooting in Indianapolis this year, and the latest in a series of mass shootings taking place across the United States; last month, eight people were shot and killed at massage parlors in the Atlanta area, and 10 were killed by a gunman in Boulder, Colorado supermarket.

The Indianapolis shooting comes on the heels of multiple executive orders signed by President Joe Biden aimed at ending gun violence.

