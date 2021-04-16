Detectives Investigating Police Involved Shooting in Hialeah Gardens

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a police shooting involving officers from the Hialeah Gardens Police Department. According to investigators, police were called to a Hialeah Gardens home regarding a subject that shot and killed a dog. The subject fled in a vehicle prior to the officers arriving, and drove into the City of Hialeah jurisdiction, where he shot an adult female and male. He then drove back to his residential complex, where he shot at officers.

Two officers returned fire, the subject was struck and fled in the vehicle toward his home, where he was taken into custody. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the subject to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in stable condition. The two victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured during the incident. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.