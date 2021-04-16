Texas Border Patrol Agents Nab Three Convicted Child Molesters with Migrants Crossing Border

In a statement, CBP said that the three child sex offenders attempting to once again reenter the United States after having been repeatedly deported represents a serious risk to the safety of its citizens. Photo credit: Grossinger, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BROWNSVILLE, TX – According to reports, in a two-day span of time Texas Border Patrol agents have caught a total of three convicted child sex offenders crossing over the U.S. southern border while mixed in with groups of illegal immigrants, illustrating the continued difficulties and hazards that the ongoing migrant surge is posing.

A group of nine migrants where apprehended by Border Patrol on Tuesday in Brownsville, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP); among those captured was a Honduran who had been previously convicted of criminal sex conduct with a minor under the age of 13 – a second degree felony – in Watonwan County, Minnesota.

The following day, 15 more migrants were captured in near Hidalgo, and accompanying the group was a second Honduran, Juan Carlos Godoy-Velasquez, who had previously been convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 in Winchester, Virginia in 2018 and had served five years in jail.

CBP confirmed that there were two unaccompanied minors in the group Godoy-Velasquez was in.

Later that same day, more migrants were apprehended near Roma, and Border Patrol agents discovered that an El Salvadoran traveling with the group had previously been convicted and had served five years in a Gwinnett County, Georgia jail for aggravated child molestation in 2016. CBP stated that there was an unaccompanied minor in this group as well.

In a statement, CBP said that the three child sex offenders attempting to once again reenter the United States after having been repeatedly deported represents a serious risk to the safety of its citizens.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” they said. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

This news comes as the migrant crisis at the border continues to worsen; officials report that over 172,000 migrants were apprehended just in March, with many of them being unaccompanied minors.