Op-Ed: Sleepy Joe Being Readied for the “Heave-Ho!”

Joe Biden not in charge of his life, his thoughts, his decisions and most of all, the goings on of his office. He’s obviously mentally unbalanced. He’s already served his purpose to the party just as Andy Cuomo has, but now has to go. Photo credit: NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – We were never fans of Joe Biden when he was a candidate for President of the United States. And now that he has served in that office for only less than 70 days, we are alarmed at what should be most apparent to citizens of all political stripes; that he is in well above his head and a danger to the entire world. Prior to the election, warning bells rang out as he was sheltered from the media and the public in his basement, claiming protection from the virus. We knew something was wrong but the public was stonewalled by his militant staff and the complacent media. Now, the jig is up. He’s not in charge of his life, his thoughts, his decisions and most of all, the goings on of his office. He’s obviously mentally unbalanced. He’s already served his purpose to the party just as Andy Cuomo has, but now has to go.

We see that VP Harris, no earthshaking genius in her own right, brain-wise or in governing, is being slowly but openly slipped into the picture as Joe’s replacement. How long before the move is made by Pelosi, Schumer or even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to politely and gently “retire” Joe from his elevated seat? Judging by his recent, accumulating, flubs, missteps and behavior, not long. The edgy for news but still Progressively compliant media can’t hold out much longer. They waited patiently for 53 days for him to hold any sort of press conference and he did so last week to a vastly reduced number of reporters and notably called on (from a prepared list) only those who were dependably liberal and ignoring the lone Fox news representative. Compare this session to any one of President Trump’s volatile meetings with the press. One ABC correspondent evidently went off script and asked if what was happening in an overcrowded border protection facility in Texas was, “acceptable to you, and when is this going to be fixed?” His short and abrupt answer to the viewing nation, “That’s a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on man!”

At this conference, with weeks of preparation, Biden still relied on puff questions and note cards to actually read from when foreign policy questions were asked. With bowed head and intense concentration, the President of the United States robot-like, read prepared answers, obviously knowing the questions in advance. How will he sit down, one on one with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un or any Mullah from Iran, without his “crutches?”? Our enemies are well aware of Biden’s mental failings and would surely demolish him if they ever get to meet him in person. But that will never happen. Rather, his handlers cannot permit that situation to occur. They know better. After his thrice falling on the steps of his plane, his poor performance at his Spring Training-like press conference, he is not mentally capable of making momentous world shaking decisions. He is, sadly, a shell of a man, to be pitied. But dangerously, to all of us, as our elected leader he is incapable of performing his duties. Do we all know it? Sure we do, even the Progressive-Liberal-Democrats who now have the unenviable, painful, embarrassing job of pulling him off his seat of power. It’s a must and the sooner the better for all of us.