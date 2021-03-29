Drugs, Woman, Money: Hunter’s Got It All; New Gun Paperwork Scandal Draws Demands for Explanation on Alleged Secret Service Involvement

Amid already being under a federal investigation for his tax affairs, Hunter also had a U.S. Senate Committee report link him to alleged prostitution and human trafficking and has a coming release of his memoir said to include details of his struggles with drug and alcohol addition. Aside his father Hunter is photographed with a crack pipe allegedly found on an abandoned laptop at a computer repair shop in the Biden family’s home state of Delaware.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – GOP Senators are insisting on records from the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in order to answer growing questions they have on the ongoing 2018 Hunter Biden gun scandal that was only recently publicly uncovered.

This new development comes to light while Hunter is already under a federal investigation for his “tax affairs,” which have been described as accusations of money laundering, a Senate Finance Committee report linking him to alleged prostitution and human trafficking as well the coming release of his memoir ‘Beautiful Things’ said to include details of his struggles with drug and alcohol addition.

Initially reported by Politico, in 2018 Hallie Biden, widow of Hunter Biden’s late brother Beau, had taken Hunter’s gun and deposited it in a trash can outside of a supermarket in Delaware; later, Hunter – who was in a relationship with Hallie at that point – had insisted that she go back and retrieve it, but when she did, it was gone.

Since the gun was discarded in the vicinity of a high school the Delaware State Police began an investigation. At some point, both state and federal authorities became involved, however, no one was arrested or charged with a crime.

On the day of the incident, Politico claims that two Secret Service agents visited the Delaware gun shop where Hunter had originally purchased the weapon and tried to confiscate the paperwork from his initial transaction; however, the store owner refused to comply and would not hand it over. According to Politico, Hunter lied regarding prior drug use on his Firearms Transaction Record application, which would be a crime.

At the time, neither Joe Biden nor any of the members of his family were under the protection of the Secret Service, and when questioned why they would have been involved, the Secret Service said that they had no records supporting the involvement of their agents attempting to retrieve Hunter Biden’s gun purchase paperwork.

Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) wrote to Secret Service Director James Murray, insisting that any and all records related to the incident be found and turned over to them for investigation.

Full text of the senators’ letter to the Secret Service follows and can be found HERE. Full text of the senators’ letter to the FBI can be found HERE. Full text of the senators’ letter to the ATF can be found HERE.

“In light of the recent press report, please provide all records relating to your agency’s involvement in the alleged October 2018 incident with respect to Hunter Biden’s firearm no later than April 8, 2021,” the letter read.

Johnson and Grassley also referred to the Politico report in their letter, which claimed that they were told that the Secret Service “kept an informal hand in maintaining the former vice president’s security.”

“If true, USSS must explain to Congress why such informal actions were taken and whether they were necessary in light of the circumstances,” they said in the letter.

According to The New York Post, text messages recovered from the now infamous Hunter Biden laptop contract Secret Service statements that they weren’t poking around as apparently, Hunter texted someone about the incident.

“Then when the police the FBI the secret service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids.” Hunter Biden texts contradict claims Secret Service wasn’t involved in gun case