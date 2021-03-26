Photos Reveal President Biden Used “Cheat Sheets” During First Solo Press Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Newly-released photos reveal that President Joe Biden utilized several “cheat sheets” during his first-ever solo press conference on Thursday. The infographic sheets appeared to be for the purpose of helping Biden to remember the names and faces of the reporters in the room that day – including photo headshots of each one – as well as indicating what numerical order he was to call upon them for questions.
The press conference – which lasted just over an hour – was Biden’s first time officially dealing directly with reporters one-on-one in the first 65 days of his presidency.
Only 25 reporters were allowed into the press pool, and Biden appeared to call on reporters whose pictures were circled on his “cheat sheet.” He also had other paperwork that he referred to for information on questions he had been asked, such as about the nation’s infrastructure.
However, Biden still appeared to have difficulties at points during the press conference, losing his train of thought or occasionally rambling, such as when he was talking about the recent push of Democrats to abolish the legislative filibuster rule in the Senate.
“I have never been particularly poor at calculating how to get things done in the United States Senate. So the best way to get something done, if you, if you hold near and dear to you that you like to be able to, anyway,” Biden said.
Biden also made another gaffe during the filibuster discussion, making a slip-up by incorrectly stating length of service in the Senate at one point.
“With regard to the filibuster, I believe we should go back to the position of the filibuster that existed when I came to the U.S. Senate 120 years ago,” he said.
At one point, Biden noted that the United States ranked 85th in the world in terms of infrastructure, but after double-checking his noted he corrected himself and stated the country was actually ranked 13th.
At other points Biden needed to be reminded about what questions he had been asked, and at the end of the conference he abruptly said “But folks. I’m going,” and walked off.