Photos Reveal President Biden Used “Cheat Sheets” During First Solo Press Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Newly-released photos reveal that President Joe Biden utilized several “cheat sheets” during his first-ever solo press conference on Thursday. The infographic sheets appeared to be for the purpose of helping Biden to remember the names and faces of the reporters in the room that day – including photo headshots of each one – as well as indicating what numerical order he was to call upon them for questions.

The press conference – which lasted just over an hour – was Biden’s first time officially dealing directly with reporters one-on-one in the first 65 days of his presidency.

Joe Biden had a cheat sheet with the names and faces marked of which journalists to call on, and he knew EXACTLY what questions would be asked of him.



That was not a press conference—that was a play put on by bad faith actors in a pseudo-democracy. pic.twitter.com/ee56Xcg63M — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 26, 2021

Only 25 reporters were allowed into the press pool, and Biden appeared to call on reporters whose pictures were circled on his “cheat sheet.” He also had other paperwork that he referred to for information on questions he had been asked, such as about the nation’s infrastructure.

BREAKING: BIDEN CHEAT SHEET REVEALED for his first press conference. It clearly shows Biden team slipped him an infographic sheet to help him to remember reporters' names, titles, faces, and who to call on in numerical order. pic.twitter.com/54z4rvWdPQ — Cardinal Conservative (@CardinalConserv) March 26, 2021

However, Biden still appeared to have difficulties at points during the press conference, losing his train of thought or occasionally rambling, such as when he was talking about the recent push of Democrats to abolish the legislative filibuster rule in the Senate.

“I have never been particularly poor at calculating how to get things done in the United States Senate. So the best way to get something done, if you, if you hold near and dear to you that you like to be able to, anyway,” Biden said.

Biden also made another gaffe during the filibuster discussion, making a slip-up by incorrectly stating length of service in the Senate at one point.

My brother-in-law called this morning to ask us: "Did you watch 'The Reading of the Notes' yesterday?" Exactly. Very few Americans are fooled by what is happening. The looniness will end. Pray and fight and do not lose hope! The truth will out. https://t.co/0BVgAbg5hj — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) March 26, 2021

“With regard to the filibuster, I believe we should go back to the position of the filibuster that existed when I came to the U.S. Senate 120 years ago,” he said.

At one point, Biden noted that the United States ranked 85th in the world in terms of infrastructure, but after double-checking his noted he corrected himself and stated the country was actually ranked 13th.

"I believe we should go back to the position of the filibuster that existed when I came to the U.S. Senate 120 years ago" pic.twitter.com/i8BPmpwvui — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) March 25, 2021

At other points Biden needed to be reminded about what questions he had been asked, and at the end of the conference he abruptly said “But folks. I’m going,” and walked off.