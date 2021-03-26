PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Photos Reveal President Biden Used “Cheat Sheets” During First Solo Press Conference

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Newly-released photos reveal that President Joe Biden utilized several “cheat sheets” during his first-ever solo press conference on Thursday. The infographic sheets appeared to be for the purpose of helping Biden to remember the names and faces of the reporters in the room that day – including photo headshots of each one – as well as indicating what numerical order he was to call upon them for questions.

The press conference – which lasted just over an hour – was Biden’s first time officially dealing directly with reporters one-on-one in the first 65 days of his presidency.

Only 25 reporters were allowed into the press pool, and Biden appeared to call on reporters whose pictures were circled on his “cheat sheet.” He also had other paperwork that he referred to for information on questions he had been asked, such as about the nation’s infrastructure.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

However, Biden still appeared to have difficulties at points during the press conference, losing his train of thought or occasionally rambling, such as when he was talking about the recent push of Democrats to abolish the legislative filibuster rule in the Senate.

“I have never been particularly poor at calculating how to get things done in the United States Senate. So the best way to get something done, if you, if you hold near and dear to you that you like to be able to, anyway,” Biden said.

Biden also made another gaffe during the filibuster discussion, making a slip-up by incorrectly stating length of service in the Senate at one point.

“With regard to the filibuster, I believe we should go back to the position of the filibuster that existed when I came to the U.S. Senate 120 years ago,” he said.

At one point, Biden noted that the United States ranked 85th in the world in terms of infrastructure, but after double-checking his noted he corrected himself and stated the country was actually ranked 13th.

At other points Biden needed to be reminded about what questions he had been asked, and at the end of the conference he abruptly said “But folks. I’m going,” and walked off.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

WATCH: Cruz Tells Reporter “I’m Not Going to be Wearing A…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Andrew Cuomo – “A Legend In His Own Mind”

Chuck Lehmann
1 of 1,145