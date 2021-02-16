CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Two Month-Old Baby Discovered with 27 Broken Bones; Georgia Mother, Boyfriend in Custody, Deny Any Knowledge

By Christopher Boyle
Phillip Luke Norman, 28, and Jessica Miranda Coffey, 30, have been charged with first-degree cruelty to children – and possibly other charges to come – after doctors discovered their baby had been the victim of blunt force trauma, resulting in multiple bone fractures.
ATLANTA, GA – According to reports, a Georgia woman and her boyfriend are in police custody after it was discovered last week that her two month-old daughter had suffered a total of 27 broken bones in a combination of old and new injuries, officials say.

Jessica Miranda Coffey, 30, and Phillip Luke Norman, 28, have been charged with first-degree cruelty to children – and possibly other charges to come – after bringing the infant to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin; while being examined, doctors discovered that the baby had been the victim of blunt force trauma, resulting in multiple bone fractures.

Staff at the hospital immediately informed Lamar County police of their findings, reports say.

While being interviewed by authorities, both Coffey and Norman denied any knowledge of the infant’s injuries, according to officials. Police are currently investigating to see exactly how the alleged abuse occurred and how the infant sustained such extensive injuries, some of which are old and in the process of healing.

Norman, who resides in Barnesville, was placed under arrest on February 9; Coffey, of Milner – who reportedly has additional children that are currently in state protective custody – was later captured and arrested on February 11. Both suspects are currently being held without bond. It is currently not known if the couple has an attorney.

The infant is currently recovering from her injuries at the hospital at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

