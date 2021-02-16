Op-Ed: Why is Democratic Socialism a Misnomer?

No matter how hard you try to dress it up, Democratic Socialism, it is still Socialism. File photo; Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – As someone has once said, “You can put lipstick on a pig, but it is still a pig”, the same with the term “Democratic Socialism”, it is still “Socialism” no matter how hard you try to dress it up. Socialism has been tried for many years in many different countries and it has failed no matter where it has been tried. Where do poor oppressed people want to emigrate to, socialist countries or capitalist countries? You don’t see too many people trying to go to Cuba or Venezuela in our hemisphere, do you?

Socialism is basically the government being the primary method of determining how people live and work. The concept of individual liberty is shunted aside and in its place government control. It is the capitalist countries that have been the most prosperous with a higher standard of living than anywhere in the world’s history. Socialism, which promotes equal outcomes for all people, just doesn’t work as the incentive to succeed is lacking and put down by the heavy hand of government.

How come people, as stated before, of the world are trying to get into the western capitalist countries and not trying to get into countries, like the aforementioned countries of Cuba and Venezuela, plus the socialist countries of the Middle East and Africa? Uniformity of outcome is almost an impossibility to achieve. Some people, depending on their desire to succeed, will achieve while some will not measure up. Yes, in capitalism, we will have rich people, and yes, we will have poor people. In a capitalist country, if a person has the desire and the will to take a chance, he/she has the opportunity to be successful and be financially secure. This is not possible in a Socialist system, unless you are part of the government hierarchy, a/k/a the ruling class. Examples are the former Soviet Union and China today.

Look what has happened to Venezuela, a country that was once the most prosperous country in South America, but after the Marxist/Socialist dictators of Chavez and Maduro took over, it has now become an “economic basket case” besides being a repressive society that has caused its citizens to flee the country in droves. In Venezuela, the rich (the elites) got richer and the poor have gotten poorer, just the opposite of what the promoters of Socialism have been trying to shove down our throats. As the old saying goes, “You can’t polish horse manure”.

Today, we have the Democrat Party actively pushing “Democratic Socialism” with avowed socialist Bernie Sanders and newly minted members of the Squad (Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley), pulling the strings behind a weak, puppet President Joe Biden, as he goes about signing one “executive order” after another with their encouragement. The Democrats realize that the terms “liberal and socialist” have its negative drawbacks, so that’s why they try to hide behind the term “Progressive”. It’s all “smoke and mirrors” as people sworn to to the destruction of the United States, leftist billionaires, try to use their wealth to undermine our society. A good example are billionaires George Soros, Tom Steyer, Jeff Zuckerberg etc. using their vast wealth, in which they made their fortunes in the capitalist system, are now trying to elect “Progressive” local politicians (district attorney’s and mayor’s) as they work their way up the political chain.

Remember, any government that is capable of giving you everything you need, is also powerful enough to take everything you have.

Citizens, beware of the “snake oil” being pushed by the charlatan politicians promising the naïve populace something for nothing and claiming that it is “Democratic Socialism” a misnomer if there ever was one. There’s no such thing as a free lunch and there is no such thing as Democratic Socialism.