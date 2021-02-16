Graham: “I Don’t Know How Kamala Harris Doesn’t Get Impeached If The Republicans Take Over The House”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While being interviewed on “Fox News Sunday,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) noted that Democrats had “opened Pandora’s Box” by holding a Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump after he had already left office, noting that Vice President Kamala Harris could now be facing the same treatment if the GOP manages to regain control of Congress.

A day after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots, Graham told Fox News host Chris Wallace that Kamala Harris could be facing potential future impeachment herself.

Graham brought up Harris’ support for the Minnesota Freedom Fund in June 2020, which accepted donations to pay the bail of people protesting the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody; Harris was still a Senator for California at that point and had not even been selected as President Joe Biden’s running mate yet.

At the time, Harris had tweeted, “If you’re able to, chip in now to the​ ​@MNFreedomFund​ ​to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.” However, a report later found that among those whose release was secured by the Minnesota Freedom Fund was a suspect who had shot at police, a two-time convicted sex offender, and a woman accused of killing her friend.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Graham, a staunch supporter of former President Trump and a fierce critic of his historic second impeachment, said that if Republicans re-take the House in 2022, Harris could be held accountable for the same charge that Trump was prosecuted for.

“And if you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House. Because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open,” Graham said. “So we’ve opened Pandora’s Box here and I’m sad for the country. What more could you do to incite future violence, than to pay the bail of the people who broke up the shops and beat up the cops. How’s that not inciting future violence? Be careful what you wish for, my Democratic colleagues.”

Graham did not elaborate on who had allegedly “broke somebody’s head open,” however.