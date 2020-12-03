Argentine Economy Ministry Planning A Visit To Washington This Week; Discussions Between IMF And Argentinian Authorities Ongoing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The IMF announced today in a press briefing that a small team from the Argentine Economy Ministry is planning a visit to Washington this week and that the discussions between the IMF and the Argentinian authorities are ongoing. Both, the authorities and the staff share the view that tackling Argentina’s challenges will require a carefully balanced set of policies that fosters stability, restores confidence, protects Argentina’s most vulnerable, and sets the basis for sustainable and inclusive growth.

“In terms of the status of the discussions, then, as I said, they are ongoing. I have characterized it here before and would do so again. I’ll characterize our engagement as very fluid and constructive and as part of these ongoing discussions, a small team from the Argentine Economy Ministry is indeed coming to Washington, as you mentioned, for meetings in the coming days,” said IMF Spokesperson Gerry Rice.

On Mozambique, The IMF shares the European Union’s views on the importance of monitoring and transparency in the use of public funds as the IMF maintains its commitment to address governance and corruption vulnerabilities in member countries.

“The three hundred and nine million dollars assistance that we approved in April, again, include these types of measures on reporting and audit of the COVID-19 response spending, again, publishing procurement, monthly updates, et cetera. More broadly, the fund has long supported, you know, this speaks to before the crisis, the pandemic, we’ve long supported the Mozambican authorities’ efforts to address transparency, governance and corruption issues, including through capacity development support in this area. And we support the government’s reform priorities identified in their diagnostic report on transparency, governance, and corruption that was published in the summer of 2019 and prepared with IMF support,” said Rice.

Rice concluded his statement by highlighting The IMF’s Managing Director’s message to the Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen.

