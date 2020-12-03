Miami Artist Rubem Robierb Features AR Sculptures In Over 50 Billboards During 2020 Miami Art Week, Part Of Cube Art Fair, Through December 31

After Art Basel was shuttered due to the pandemic, Cube Art Fair is providing a creative alternative for artists to share their works with the public in a way that is safe and accessible to all. Artist Rubem Robierb is using cutting edge augmented reality technology to display his three signature art pieces – Peacemakers, Empower Flower and Dream Machine within the Miami World Center on over 50 billboards throughout Miami.

MIAMI, FL – Internationally-known Artist Rubem Robierb is using cutting edge augmented reality technology to display his three signature art pieces – Peacemakers, Empower Flower and Dream Machine during Miami’s Cube Art Fair, the augmented reality art fair which captures over 100 artists on billboards throughout Miami from 8th – 10th St. within the Miami World Center – with an experience enhanced by computer-generated imagery captured by using your phone and QR codes on over 50 billboards throughout Miami.

Cube Art Fair, which targets over 5 million residents and visitors, has inspired the public to stay creative during the now virtual Art Basel Miami. After Art Basel was shuttered due to the pandemic, Cube Art Fair is providing a creative alternative for artists to share their works with the public in a way that is safe and accessible to all. Cube Art Fair launched its public art fair in Miami, showcasing art from established and emerging artists on more than 50 billboards located throughout the city and in the heart of the new Miami World Center. 100 artworks are being prominently featured on over 50 billboards on the streets and highways of the Design District, Wynwood, Brickell, and downtown Miami through December 31, 2020.

This art campaign, titled “Art4All”, was launched as a creative solution of Augmented Reality, to the widespread cancellations of art fairs around the world. After Art Basel and all the other major art fairs were canceled, Cube Art Fair had to reinvent the format of its contemporary art fair. In the inaugural Art4All exhibit, launched earlier this year in Brussels created during the lockdown from artists located on both sides of the Atlantic to the public. The Art4All campaign had an impact beyond Brussels, reaching and inspiring millions of audiences from Los Angeles to New York and Hong Kong. Artists from around the world reached out to express how the campaign incentivized them to continue creating and to remain hopeful in spite of circumstances.

About Rubem Robierb:

Rubem Robierb, an internationally known visual artist, is gaining Pop art icon status since his “Dream Machine” sculpture was proclaimed the most photographed and Instagrammed artwork on Celebrity Cruise Lines’, Edge, their first Billion-Dollar Cruise ship. Robierb was chosen by New York City Parks to display his Dream Machine sculpture during 2020 in NYC’s Tribeca Park. The newest of the Dream Machine sculpture series, “Dandara,” is a sculpture is in memory of Dandara, a Transgender woman who was brutally attacked and murdered in Brazil in 2017. “Dream Machine” sculptures are named after someone forgotten or famous who lived/died fighting for their own dreams, or for the dream of others. Robierb has multiple noted pieces such as Peacemakers, Empower Flower and many others. Since 2012, Rubierb has been married to Sam Champion, longtime Newscaster and Weatherman for WABC and ABC’s Good Morning America. For more information – Visit Instagram: @Rubemrobierbart