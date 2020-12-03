Suspects In November 15th Homicide at The Phoenix Club in Belle Glade Arrested In Orlando

BELLE GLADE, FL – On Sunday, November 15, 2020 at approximately 2:00 am, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting in front of Phoenix Club, 200 block of SW 5th Street in Belle Glade. Upon arrival, deputies located a male deceased from gunshot wounds.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to investigate the shooting as a homicide. Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspects, Erick and Richard Singleton, for the November 15 homicide. Both suspects were located and arrested in Orlando, Florida.
The victim’s name is not being released due to the inaction of Marsy’s Law.