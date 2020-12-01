Op-Ed: Who Cares Who’s Wiping Out Iranian Scientists?

BOCA RATON, FL – Who killed Mohsen Fakhrizadeh? Who cares? The top Iranian atomic weapons scientist was gunned down near Tehran, Mafia style, Friday. With his limo blocked by an exploding truck, a bunch of gunmen jumped out of another car and riddled the Iranian vehicle with bullets, killing the scientist and others in his entourage. The official Iranian scorekeepers of their team’s victims were quick to blame Israel’s Mossad for this latest execution. Exactly their response to the assassination of four other major scientists since 2010. With their batting average for arrests in these cases being .000, they’re frantic. And throw in for good measure Iran’s embarrassment at having one of their honored guests, Al-Qaeda’s second highest leader gunned down on a Tehran street by a bunch of disappearing motorcyclists just two weeks ago. And this guy was one of the masterminds of the deadly 1998 attacks on two U.S. embassies in East Africa that left hundreds dead and more wounded. Neck turning is now a common exercise for Iranian leaders and the thugs in their employ.

But why blame Israel? Does this Islamist terror regime have no other enemies? Let’s go through the long list. The Iraqi Kurds have no friends in the region willing to give them their own homeland. Iran has betrayed them, fearful of their own Kurds joining their brethren seeking an independent state. Iraq is still seething from its stalemate war against Iran during the reign of Saddam Hussein. Brother against brother. And what of Iranians themselves, those followers of the Green Movement, who yearn to throw off the yoke of the Mullahs who have shot them down and hanged them in the streets? Saudi Arabia has been at war with Iran’s surrogates in Yemen for years. Their oil fields are targets and their cities have been threatened by nuclear destruction from Iran. And of course, you have the United States which for the last four years has been giving Iran a hard time economically, militarily and diplomatically. President Trump, unlike all other presidents before him who have chickened out and backed down at Iranian threats, plays hardball. But our own CIA, with its current crew of Obama leftovers has shamefully, been less than aggressive against Iran. And under Biden’s leadership, they’ll become total wimps. But, we still have the clout to kill anytime and anywhere.

That, realistically leaves Israel as the gutsy ones to take out Iran’s nuclear team. Time is not in the Jewish State’s favor. The good possibility of Biden’s assemblage of former Obama Iran lovers taking over is a little over two months away. They have to make their play now to undermine Tehran’s nuclear plans. Netanyahu may also be preparing the new regime in D.C. making it clear that Israel is to be taken seriously and that they’re prepared take things into their own hands with Iran. If they are the ones spreading terror among Iran’s leadership, they may also be sending a signal to the world that they will no longer be hamstrung by the rules of the game. At last!