VIDEO: Felon High on Drugs Crashes into Power Pole, Attempts to Flee Then Fight Deputy In Palm Coast

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Jesse James Paiva
Three witnesses helped to hold Jesse James Paiva, 38, until additional deputies arrived on scene and secured Paiva in handcuffs. He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with no bond allowed.

PALM COAST, FL – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a traffic crash on December 1 at 8:45 p.m. on Fieldstone Lane in Palm Coast. A vehicle had crashed into a light pole and power lines were in the roadway. Witnesses told deputies that the driver fled from the crash then attempted to enter a neighbor’s vehicle.

When the first deputy arrived on scene, the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Jesse James Paiva, was trying to enter a locked vehicle in a driveway. Paiva head-butted the deputy in the chest and attempted to bite him through his vest. A pair of metal brass knuckles fell out of Paiva’s pocket and onto the ground. It was determined that Paiva had ingested some type of narcotic.

The deputy was able to take Paiva to the ground but he was actively resisting arrest. The deputy sustained minor injuries. Three witnesses helped to hold Paiva down until additional deputies arrived on scene and secured Paiva in handcuffs. Even in handcuffs, Paiva continued to resist deputies even after paramedics arrived on scene to examine Paiva for injuries. Paiva was secured on a stretcher and placed in the ambulance where he continued to try to resist. He sustained superficial injuries only.

While at the hospital Paiva was found to be in possession of a screwdriver. At the jail, Detention Deputies discovered that Paiva had two straws on his person with a white residue that tested positive for Cocaine. During an inventory of the vehicle that Paiva crashed, two large knives were located on the driver’s side floorboard.

“There is no telling what this dangerous individual was planning in his diluted mental state that night,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The crash very well may have just saved his life and the lives of others by stopping him before he could continue on his path of destruction. Thankfully our deputies were not seriously hurt and we are grateful to the good Samaritans who stopped to assist until more help arrived. If you fight a Deputy Sheriff, you will go to jail with more felony charges. Illegal drugs make people do stupid things.”

Paiva was cleared from the hospital and placed under arrest for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest with Violence, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Introduction of Contraband to a Detention Facility. A background check on Paiva showed that he is on felony probation and supervised release for a previous conviction of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Paiva was additionally charged with Violation of Probation. He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with no bond allowed.

Paiva’s vehicle appeared to have swerved off the road and made contact with the support cables of the power pole causing the pole to break. Damaged power lines were lying across the roadway.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

