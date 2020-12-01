PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Attorney Lin Wood Urges Trump To Declare Martial Law To Hold New Elections In Lincoln Style Rebellion Not Seen Since 1863

By John Colascione
Lincoln style rebellion through a series of extraordinary Presidential orders not seen since 1863.
Lin Wood is no new comer to trial law and is best known for his work with high-profile clients such as Richard Jewell, JonBenet Ramsey’s parents, Gary Condit, and Kobe Bryant’s alleged victim. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

ATLANTA, GA – On Tuesday morning, Trump Attorney Lin Wood, helped spotlight a press release by group “We The People Convention,” which called on the president to declare martial law to hold new elections and protect voter integrity if lawmakers, courts, and Congress do not follow the Constitution. The press release, which Wood tweeted out, also incorporated what ran as a full-page ad in the Washington Times.

To date, many Trump campaign lawsuits have appeared to gain little ground, despite including hundreds of sworn affidavits, statements, appearances of several filmed testimonies from eyewitnesses and a number of computer forensic experts, some with military background, all of whom detailed election irregularities including significant statistical abnormalities which seem highly suspect for a Biden win in the 2020 election.

Out of what is likely becoming sheer frustration from one stumbling block to the next, echoed the call, supporting the group “We The People Convention,” suggesting a Lincoln style rebellion through a series of extraordinary Presidential orders not seen since 1863.

Wood is no new comer to trial law and is best known for his work with high-profile clients such as Richard Jewell, JonBenet Ramsey’s parents, Gary Condit, and Kobe Bryant’s alleged victim. Most recently, Wood made headlines for defending teenagers Nicholas Sandmann and Jacob Blake.

Wood with President Donald Trump in 2020. Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian
As of 2019, The Washington Times had a daily newspaper circulation of 52,059. It’s headquartered in Washington D.C., and was founded 38 years ago. It’s digital edition tripled its readership from April 2019 to April of 2020 growing from 8 million in 2019 to 27 million unique visitors in 2020.

John Colascione

John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called ”Mastering Your Website. He writes primarily on domain names, Internet technologies and Internet related issues while covering other items of interest including breaking news and politics if and when time allows.

