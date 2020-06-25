Museum of Discovery and Science Announces Open Registration for STEM Summer Camp Experience, Presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Give your child a S.A.F.E. (Science. Affordable. Fun. Educational.) and unforgettable summer STEM camp experience at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS). Register Today For S.A.F.E. On-Site Camp Discovery Presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. To Take Place From July 6 – August 18 At MODS

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Give your child a S.A.F.E. (Science. Affordable. Fun. Educational.) and unforgettable summer STEM camp experience at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS). Camp Discovery, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, is engineered for children ages 6 through 12 (entering grades 1–6). The Museum’s on-site Camp Discovery will take place from July 6 through August 18. MODS provides the ultimate age-appropriate camp experience with interactive exploration, healthy choices/healthy lifestyle education and immersive learning opportunities that are safe, fun and challenging. From the Florida Everglades, to space, and even Hogwarts, there is something for every scientist, engineer, maker, muggle, wizard, chemist (slime guru!) and marine biologist.

Camp Discovery offers on-site camp at MODS from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in a self-contained area of the Museum with designated restrooms for campers, individual STEM supply kits and daily health and safety protocol review. Before and after care are available from 9 a.m. -10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Weekly themes include Mars 2020, Solve It!, Hogwarts Summer School, Chillin’ Like a Villain, Hogwarts Fantastic Beasts, Wet ‘n Wild Florida and Mad Science: Time to Slime!

MODS offers a discount for pre-registration and multi-child discounts are available as well. Group size is limited to 10 campers to ensure physical distancing and an enjoyable experience. For more information, safety protocols, pricing and to register, please visit mods.org/camp. For questions, please email booking@mods.net or call 954.713.0930.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE (MODS):

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today MODS is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. The Museum showcases more than 300 interactive exhibits, immersive films and experiential programs. With a designated STEM Center and an aviation-themed makerspace, The Leighton Family Hangar, MODS is committed to engaging, enriching and inspiring tomorrow’s workforce – today. The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. MODS is closed to the public on Mondays and three days of the year: One day in the fall for the Annual Gala (October 24, 2020), Thanksgiving, and one day in the spring for its Annual Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration (March 2021). Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

ABOUT JOE DIMAGGIO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL:

Established in 1992, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital combines advanced technology and the expertise of the largest, most diverse group of board-certified pediatric specialists in the region. With its summer 2011 expansion, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital now has 226 beds and is South Florida’s newest freestanding children’s hospital. Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is part of Memorial Healthcare System, one of the largest public healthcare systems in the country. It has pediatric specialty practices serving Hollywood, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Miramar, and Weston, along with the latest addition of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center in Wellington. For more information about Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, visit jdch.com.