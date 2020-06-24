DIX Development Announces It’s University Econ Executive Center in East Orlando Is Moving Forward

EAST ORLANDO, FL – DIX Developments LLC which specializes in high-quality innovative real estate developments throughout Florida is moving forward with plans for a new $9 Million Class A office campus 3.5 miles from University of Central Florida at the signalized intersection of University Blvd. and Econlockhatchee Trail.

University Econ Executive Center’s strategic location offers a bank drive-through opportunity, several 1,520 square foot shell condition office condos and 4,640 square foot medical buildings and up to a 20,000 square foot, highly visible office building ideal for a corporate headquarters.

Construction on two office condos is nearing completion at the center and preparations are underway to start work on a 10,400 square foot multi-tenant spec office building to anchor the development.

Earlier this year we gave a summary overview of our plans to County officials, who said they liked it, and we are preparing a formal application and bidding out the project, says James Dicks, CEO of the firm. Construction documents are currently being reviewed for processing, according to Dicks.

Only 3,500 feet from the Central Florida Greeneway (SR 417) University Econ Executive Center affords quick and convenient access to all of Central Florida especially its two International Airports. Downtown Orlando and Executive Airport are each only 10 minutes away.

John Kurtz, CCIM of Stirling International Real Estate is marketing the office condos and buildings. For more information visit https://dixdevelopments.com/econ-executive-centre/

About DIX Developments LLC

DIX Developments, an award-winning firm that focuses on land acquisition, real estate development and real estate investment has been developing Central Florida real estate for seven generations with creative vision, acquisition strategy, expert due diligence and superior results.