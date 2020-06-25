Museum Of Discovery And Science To Host Free Virtual Event With Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, Best-selling Author And Marine Biologist

Save Our Seas Distinguished Speaker Series at MODS Featuring Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, a FREE virtual event taking place on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 6 p.m. The LIVE Zoom event will include an engaging presentation from Dr. Wallace J. Nichols and a discussion about his best-selling book “Blue Mind: The Surprising Science That Shows How Being Near, In, On, or Under Water Can Make You Happier, Healthier, More Connected, and Better at What You Do.”

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Museum of Discovery and Science is announcing a free, engaging conversation with Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, best-selling author and marine biologist, on Thursday, July 2, via a live zoom event. This live virtual event is part of the Save Our Seas Distinguished Speaker Series sponsored by Save Our Seas Foundation at MODES which features marine researchers and scholars.

“Blue Mind” highlights the remarkable effects of water in all of its shapes and forms on our health and well-being and shares compelling personal stories from top athletes, leading scientists, military veterans, and gifted artists, to show how proximity to water can improve every aspect of our lives.

The Save Our Seas Distinguished Speaker Series invites visitors of all ages to learn from internationally-acclaimed biologists, scientists, conservationists, researchers and educators to educate, entertain and inspire new ways of thinking about marine-related topics.

REGISTER: Please register at mods.org/saveourseas. The event is FREE and will take place via live Zoom. Space is limited. A unique Zoom link will be sent prior to the presentation in the morning on Thursday.

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today MODS is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. The Museum showcases more than 300 interactive exhibits, immersive films and experiential programs. With a designated STEM Center and an aviation themed makerspace, The Leighton Family Hangar, MODS is committed to engaging, enriching and inspiring tomorrow's workforce – today.