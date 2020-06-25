EntertainmentLocalPress Releases

Museum Of Discovery And Science To Host Free Virtual Event With Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, Best-selling Author And Marine Biologist

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

Save Our Seas Distinguished Speaker Series at MODS Featuring Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, a FREE virtual event taking place on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 6 p.m. The LIVE Zoom event will include an engaging presentation from Dr. Wallace J. Nichols and a discussion about his best-selling book “Blue Mind: The Surprising Science That Shows How Being Near, In, On, or Under Water Can Make You Happier, Healthier, More Connected, and Better at What You Do.”

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Museum of Discovery and Science is announcing a free, engaging conversation with Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, best-selling author and marine biologist, on Thursday, July 2, via a live zoom event. This live virtual event is part of the Save Our Seas Distinguished Speaker Series sponsored by Save Our Seas Foundation at MODES which features marine researchers and scholars.

The LIVE Zoom event will include an engaging presentation from Dr. Wallace J. Nichols as well as a discussion about his best-selling book “Blue Mind: The Surprising Science That Shows How Being Near, In, On, or Under Water Can Make You Happier, Healthier, More Connected, and Better at What You Do.”

“Blue Mind” highlights the remarkable effects of water in all of its shapes and forms on our health and well-being and shares compelling personal stories from top athletes, leading scientists, military veterans, and gifted artists, to show how proximity to water can improve every aspect of our lives.

The Save Our Seas Distinguished Speaker Series invites visitors of all ages to learn from internationally-acclaimed biologists, scientists, conservationists, researchers and educators to educate, entertain and inspire new ways of thinking about marine-related topics. 

REGISTER:  Please register at mods.org/saveourseas. The event is FREE and will take place via live Zoom. Space is limited. A unique Zoom link will be sent prior to the presentation in the morning on Thursday.

ABOUT MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE
Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today MODS is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. The Museum showcases more than 300 interactive exhibits, immersive films and experiential programs. With a designated STEM Center and an aviation themed makerspace, The Leighton Family Hangar, MODS is committed to engaging, enriching and inspiring tomorrow’s workforce – today. The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. MODS is closed to the community on Monday’s and three days of the year: One day in the fall for the Annual Gala (October 24, 2020), Thanksgiving, and one day in the spring for its Annual Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration (March 2021). Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

George reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Maximum Prison Term Given to Man for Making On-Line Threats…

George McGregor

BREAKING: 5 People Shot During Drive-by Shooting In Lantana

Joe Mcdermott

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 290