Trans Man Kicked Out of Conference for Questioning Medical Interventions for Minors

Aaron Terrell, a transgender man and co-founder of the Gender Dysphoria Alliance, was removed from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s (WPATH) Annual Scientific Symposium in September 2022 after raising concerns about updated guidelines recommending earlier medical interventions for gender dysphoric youth.

Terrell felt the conference had been overtaken by activists pushing for the rapid medicalization of children. When he asked presenters about research ensuring kids weren’t transitioning unnecessarily, he was swiftly ejected from the event.

WPATH claimed Terrell was removed for making “disruptive” comments that violated their code of conduct. However, Terrell believes this reflects an alarming acceptance of extreme views on treating minors within the medical community.

The updated WPATH guidelines reduce the recommended minimum age for hormonal therapy to below 16 and advise providing puberty blockers at the first signs of puberty. While limited evidence suggests these treatments may improve mental health outcomes, studies remain sparse, especially long-term follow-ups.

This situation highlights debates around medical ethics, proper standards of care, and ideological influences in treating young people with gender dysphoria. More research and open discourse may be needed to find the right balance between cautious evidence-based medicine and compassionate care.

