Ravens’ Star OBJ Shares Thoughts on ‘Sound of Freedom’ Says It’s ‘Heavy’ on Social Media

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Beckham Jr. was excused from practice all week before his eventual release from the Cleveland Browns on Friday, November 5, 2021. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently shared his reaction to the controversial new film ‘Sound of Freedom’. The movie has sparked debate for its portrayal of child sex trafficking.

Beckham Unsure How to Feel About Heavy Subject Matter

On Wednesday, Beckham took to social media to give his take on the film, which stars Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino. He wrote on Twitter: “I don’t even know what to say. That’s heavy.”

Sound of Freedom.



I don’t even kno what to say. That’s heavy. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 10, 2023

‘Sound of Freedom’ tells the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard, who dedicates his life to rescuing children from sex traffickers. The heavy subject matter appears to have given Beckham pause.

Film Praised by Some, Criticized by Others

While the film has earned over $150 million at the box office, it has also faced backlash. Some media outlets have linked ‘Sound of Freedom’ to the fringe conspiracy theory group QAnon, attempting to discredit the movie.

Actor Jim Caviezel has defended the film, stating: “They’re scared. Quaking in their boots. And it’s because the public is listening to their hearts, which is what this film tells you to do.”

Where Beckham Stands

As for Beckham, it remains unclear how he feels about the sensitive topic covered in ‘Sound of Freedom’. His career will keep him busy in the coming months, as he prepares for his first season with the Ravens after signing a one-year deal.

Beckham is coming off ACL surgery but is expected to be a significant part of Baltimore’s offence. His review of the thought-provoking ‘Sound of Freedom’ gives a glimpse into his willingness to engage with complex social issues.