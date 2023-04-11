19-Year-Old Man Wanted For Fatal Liquor Store Shooting Near Lake Worth; Crime Stoppers Reward Offered for Tips

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

LAKE WORTH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspects they say is wanted for fatal shooting at a liquor store in unincorporated Lake Worth last month.

According to authorities, on Tuesday March 21, 2023, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Military Trail, at 777 Liquors, in the Lake Worth area. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male deceased from a gunshot wound.

Today, April 11, detectives announced that 19 year-old Brandon Frazier has been identified as the suspect in the shooting and is wanted for first degree murder with a fire-arm and shooting within an occupied dwelling. If you know of his whereabouts please contact local law enforcement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.