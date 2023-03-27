COPS: Suspect Told Hernando Detectives He Killed Victim Because He Was “Tired Of Dealing With Him” – The Published Reporter®
COPS: Suspect Told Hernando Detectives He Killed Victim Because He Was “Tired Of Dealing With Him”

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, 24 year-old Kristopher Amore, told detectives he killed the victim because he was “tired of dealing with him.”  He was placed under arrest and charged with second degree murder.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Casa Grande Circle in Spring Hill to conduct a well-being check. The caller, a neighbor, believed something may be wrong, as there had been no activity at the residence since the day prior.

According to authorities, deputies arrived on scene and made entry into the residence. Deputies made their way through the residence to the master bedroom and upon entering the room, observed what appeared to be ‘obvious signs of a struggle’. In the master bathroom, deputies located the deceased body of an adult male.

Deputies then searched the remaining rooms in the residence. In a bedroom on the second floor, deputies discovered an adult male. Initially, the male did not respond to attempts at verbal communication. Fearing he was also deceased, deputies approached to check his status and the man began communicating with deputies.

The adult male, identified as 24 year-old Kristopher Amore, was placed in handcuffs and removed from the residence. During an interview with detectives, Amore admitted to killing the victim, as he was “tired of dealing with him.”  He was placed under arrest and charged with second degree murder.

The investigation continues, as does evidence collection and physical processing of the scene.

