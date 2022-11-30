Details of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Deposition Leaked in Federal COVID-19 Censorship Civil Lawsuit

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Infectious disease expert and top medical advisor to the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, underwent several hours of deposition last Wednesday in connection with a civil lawsuit filed against members of the Biden Administration, alleging misconduct.

The lawsuit, filed by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri, has accused the Biden Admin of pressuring and colluding with social media platforms such as Facebook to censor user content, particularly as it related to COVID-19; early in the discovery phase of the lawsuit, it was alleged that over 50 federal officials representing 12 different agencies were involved in this effort.

Those named as defendants in the case include Fauci and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, among others.

Fauci’s deposition was officially sealed by the court, so there are no “official” accounts of what exactly he said, but numerous attendees that day in court quickly took to Twitter to give their account; given that fact, the information should be taken as second-hand, unverified accounts only.

After deposing Fauci last Wednesday – the day before Thanksgiving – Louisiana District Attorney Jeff Landry purportedly expressed intense aggravation with the Doctor’s lack of cooperation.

“Wow! It was amazing to spend 7 hours with Dr. Fauci,” it is claimed that he said. “The man who single-handedly wrecked the U.S. economy based upon ‘the science.’ Only to discover that he can’t recall practically anything dealing with his COVID response!”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, another plaintiff in the lawsuit, was also critical of Fauci, saying that he admitted that he was aware of the infamous “Wuhan Lab Leak Theory” – despite initially discrediting it – that alleges that COVID-19 was manufactured by Chinese scientists instead of naturally occurring.

“Fauci knew the Lab (leak) theory had merit but it’d come back to him & (he) sought to immediately discredit it,” Schmitt reportedly said, adding that the doctor also expressed that the public is unable to make their own decisions, quoting him as saying “The rest of us ‘don’t have the ability’ to determine what’s best for ourselves.”

Some takeaways from the deposition of Fauci:

▪️Fauci knew the Lab Leak theory had merit but it’d come back to him & sought to immediately discredit it

▪️He defended lockdowns

▪️The rest of us “don’t have the ability” to determine what’s best for ourselves



Schmitt also spoke on Fauci’s testimony regarding his repeatedly changing stances on mask-wearing during the pandemic.

“In Feb. ’20 [Fauci] emailed a friend advising her masks were ineffective,” Schmitt said. “Confirmed again Mar. 31. On Apr. 3 he’s adamant masks should be worn even though he couldn’t cite a single study to prove it. Mandates followed. Lives ruined. COVID tyranny is born.”

Another tidbit from Fauci depo: In Feb ‘20 he emailed a friend advising her masks were ineffective. Confirmed again on Mar 31. On Apr 3 he’s adamant masks should be worn even though he couldn’t cite a single study to prove it. Mandates followed—Lives ruined



When pressed by another lawyer, Fauci is reported to have said that he was “too busy saving lives to be bothered with trivialities” regarding why he was unable to cite any reports that influenced his stances on mask-wearing. He would also later demand that a court stenographer who sneezed immediately don a mask, saying the last thing he wants to do is “get COVID again,” which he has contracted twice before.