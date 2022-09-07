Fauci, Other Biden Admin Officials Ordered to Hand Over Records in Tech Censorship Lawsuit

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After failing to cooperate with prior requests, multiple members of the Biden Administration – including Dr. Anthony Fauci and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre – were ordered by a federal judge on September 6 to turn over records of any communications they have had with “big tech” companies amid a lawsuit that alleges governmental censorship.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty issued the order after a lawsuit filed by the the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri accused the Biden Admin of pressuring and colluding with social media platforms such as Facebook to censor user content; early in the discovery phase of the lawsuit, it was alleged that over 50 federal officials representing 12 different agencies were involved in this effort.

However, multiple government officials failed to comply with previous requests for information and records in regards to the case, including Dr. Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical adviser to the White House.

The Biden Admin maintained that neither Fauci or Jean-Pierre should be mandated to fully cooperate with the lawsuit, but Judge Doughty ruled to the contrary on Tuesday, issuing a demand that both comply with all requests made by the plaintiffs within 21 days.

“First, the requested information is obviously very relevant to Plaintiffs’ claims. Dr. Fauci’s communications would be relevant to Plaintiffs’ allegations in reference to alleged suppression of speech relating to the lab-leak theory of COVID-19’s origin, and to alleged suppression of speech about the efficiency of masks and COVID-19 lockdowns,” Doughty said. “Jean-Pierre’s communications as White House Press Secretary could be relevant to all of Plaintiffs’ examples.”

In addition to censorship of COVID-19-related issues, allegations of suppression regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop prior to the 2020 presidential election are made in the lawsuit as well.

Jenin Younes, an attorney representing some of the plaintiffs, issued a statement where she said that Fauci needs to come clean with the American people for allegedly censoring their viewpoints.