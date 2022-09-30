U.S. Army’s First Transgender Officer, Wife, Arrested After Alleged Spying for Russian Government; Both Face 75 Year Prison Terms

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Major Jamie Lee Henry, 39, (left) who was one of the first known active-duty officers to come out as transgender in 2015, was charged with plotting to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. Henry’s anesthesiologist wife, Dr. Anna Gabrielian, 36, is also charged in the alleged plot. Image credit: NY Post via US District Court of Maryland and US Army.

FORT BRAGG, NC – The first-ever transgender officer in the U.S. Army, along with his wife, have been arrested and officially charged for allegedly spying for the Russian government by attempting to transfer confidential military medical information to an undercover FBI agent posing as an official from the country.

Henry, who is also a doctor, worked as a staff internist while stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, home to both the headquarters of the United States Army Special Operations Command and the Womack Army Medical Center. Gabrielian, a doctor as well, worked as an anesthesiologist Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.

Henry became the Army’s first-ever transgender officer when he was granted permission to change his name in accordance with his gender preference in 2015; however, he still goes by male pronouns.

Henry and Gabrielian were indicted on eight charges on Thursday relating to accusations of stealing patient health files from Johns Hopkins and Fort Bragg and giving them to an individual they believed to be working for the Russian government; however, that individual was, in reality, an undercover FBI agent.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



According to the FBI, Henry and Gabrielian were readily willing to steal the classified information in order to prove their allegiance to Russia; during a secret meeting with the undercover agent on August 17, Gabrielian reportedly said that she was so devoted to “Russia’s cause” that she didn’t care if she lost her job or went to prison. It was at that meeting that Gabrielian set up a second meeting with the agent, this time with Henry attending as well.

In the second meeting – with the husband and wife still believing that they were meeting with a Kremlin representative – Henry stated that he was “committed” to supporting Russia, and had even considered joining the Russian military after they had invaded Ukraine but was turned down due to his lack of combat experience.

“The way I am viewing what is going on in Ukraine now, is that the United States is using Ukrainians as a proxy for their own hatred toward Russia,” Henry allegedly said to the agent.

It was at this meeting that Henry and Gabrielian then allegedly volunteered to steal the confidential medial information from the United States Army and Johns Hopkins in order to assist the Russian government.

If the two are convicted of the charges against both of them – one count of conspiracy and seven counts of publishing secret military medical records – they face potential maximum prison terms of 75 years each.