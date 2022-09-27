COPS: Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputies Stop Potential Active Shooter At Publix In City of Greenacres

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

GREENACRES, FL – On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person wielding a firearm in the parking lot of Publix, 4800 block of South Military Trail, in Greenacres. According to authorities, before deputies arrival the suspicious person already fired several rounds into the air.

From 6:21 pm – 6:45 pm, deputies made contact with suspicious person and attempted to negotiate and deescalate the situation. The suspicious person, who was identified only by being approximately 21 years of age, began to wave the firearm in what was described as ‘a threatening manner’ at deputies at which time one deputy discharged his firearm striking the male neutralizing the threat.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition. The deputy involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave which is standard department protocol.

The suspicious person was found to have a background of Baker Acts. FDLE, now the lead investigators, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes detectives and the State Attorney’s Office investigators are investigating the hooting further.