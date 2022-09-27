Man On Jet Ski Attempting To Reach Bahamas Island of Bimini Goes Missing

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who they say may have been attempting to reach the Bahamas island of Bimini.

Detectives say Charles Walker was last seen at around 5 p.m., Friday, September 23, in the 3200 block of Northeast 16th Street in Pompano Beach. According to his family, Walker was attempting to reach Bimini in the Bahamas riding a jet ski personal watercraft. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 195 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the Broward Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).