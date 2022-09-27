CrimeLocalSociety

Man On Jet Ski Attempting To Reach Bahamas Island of Bimini Goes Missing

By Joe Mcdermott
Charles Walker
According to his family, Walker was attempting to reach Bimini in the Bahamas riding a jet ski personal watercraft.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who they say may have been attempting to reach the Bahamas island of Bimini.

Detectives say Charles Walker was last seen at around 5 p.m., Friday, September 23, in the 3200 block of Northeast 16th Street in Pompano Beach. According to his family, Walker was attempting to reach Bimini in the Bahamas riding a jet ski personal watercraft. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 195 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the Broward Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
