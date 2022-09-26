Op-Ed: People of Faith Must Speak Out Now Against the Tyrannical Takeover of USA

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In his latest book, “Letter to the American Church,” author, radio host Metaxas writes that instead of sitting silently in church pews, American Christians must speak up and take action to confront the evil that is taking over our culture before it’s too late. Photo credit: CBNNews.com / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – But for a few, the church was silent during the coronavirus pandemic about the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. But for a few, the church has been silent concerning the current governmental tyranny in the White House, the corrupt FBI raids, the eroding of our freedoms and civil liberties.

From personal experience, I know the church in America has tried to stay away from politics both inside and outside of ministries. Yes, there has been periodic waves of Christian organizations that have rallied the people for pro-life, pro-family, and other issues; however, I cannot understand nor comprehend why the church is not defending the current takeover of the First Amendment and our God-given rights in the U.S. Constitution by radical left-winged liberals.

Are Christians willing to glue their lips together and just wait on the Rapture (aka, return of Jesus)? Are they willing to give up freedom and allow Team Biden (aka, the Deep State, the New World Order) to destroy our great land of liberty? Will citizens protest when the cabal shuts down places of worship again and arrests Christians that refuse to comply? Will the faithful stand by when the Bible is banned and scripture is declared as a hate crime?

“It is the silence of the American church on a host of issues today that many people say, oh that’s not a Gospel related issue. I don’t want to be divisive. I don’t want to be political. It is that silence which directly parallels the silence of German Christians in the early 30’s and it led to the satanic evil of the Nazi takeover of that culture where they crushed the church. They silenced the church, but it’s because the church allowed them to do it by staying silent,” declares Eric Metaxas.

In his latest book, “Letter to the American Church,” author, radio host Metaxas writes that instead of sitting silently in church pews, American Christians must speak up and take action to confront the evil that is taking over our culture before it’s too late. He fears like pre-World War Two Nazi Germany, America has now entered into an era where Christians can reverse the course of history if only they would risk the consequences and courageously “step out of the boat” to miraculously walk on the water.

Watch an interview on YouTube with Eric Metaxas about his book at CBN.

Metaxas proclaims that the church cannot remain silent. It’s not a political issue to stand up and speak out for our land of liberty and against oppression and tyranny of the government of the U.S. “We must not shut-up. We must speak,” he declares.

Watch another book interview on his radio podcast.

I agree with Metaxas. Pastors in the church must speak up for our freedoms – now. People in the church must speak up for our freedoms – now. Christians must unite and make their voices heard – now.

“Silence is not an option. God calls us to defend the unborn, to confront the lies of cultural Marxism, and to battle the globalist tyranny that crushes human freedom. Confident that this is His fight, the Church must overcome fear and enter the fray, armed with the spiritual weapons of prayer, self-sacrifice, and love.” Find more info at Metaxas’ website.

Metaxas is the New York Times #1 bestselling author of Fish Out of Water, Martin Luther, If You Can Keep It, Bonhoeffer, Miracles, Seven Women, Seven Men, and Amazing Grace. He is the host of the Eric Metaxas Radio Show, a nationally syndicated radio program heard in more than 120 cities around the U.S. His Wall Street Journal op-ed, “Science Increasingly Makes the Case for God,” is unofficially the most popular and shared piece in the history of the Wall Street Journal.

“It is the job of the church to speak truth. There is a time when God is looking to his people to speak the truth,” asserts Metaxas.

“For what avail the plough or sail, or land or life, if freedom fail?” –Ralph Waldo Emerson