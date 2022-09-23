Davis: “There Is A Clear Political Double Standard With Trump”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project, tells Fox News’ Jesse Watters ‘There is a clear political double standard with Trump and a willful misunderstanding of the law’ Thursday. Image credit: The Article III Project, Fox News, YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project (A3P), joined Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss the double standards being used against President Trump with his use of the Presidential Records Act:

“There is a clear political double standard with Trump and a willful misunderstanding of the law and they’re using this willful misunderstanding of the law to get Trump. He has the absolute constitutional power as president to declassify anything he wants, and he has the absolute statutory power under the Presidential Records Act to take his records when he leaves office.

“As you talked about, he went to the Office of Former President at Mar-a-Lago, that happened to be where he used that as an office while he was the president. It was very secure. These records that he had never leaked for 18 months until the Biden Justice Department went down there and did this unnecessary, unprecedented, and unlawful home raid to get back these documents that didn’t belong to them and they have misrepresented the law to the courts, including to the 11th Circuit. I hope President Trump files a new motion under rule 41 (g) of the federal rules of criminal procedure to get back all 11,000 of these records including 100 documents marked classified that he clearly declassified,” Davis said. “[Trump] talked about by ordering the documents to go to Mar-a-Lago, they’re declassified. That is exactly right because that is what a 2012 Obama judge ruled when President Clinton had eight years of audiotapes. 79 audiotapes of highly classified conversations in his sock drawer, so that is absolutely legally correct that by sending these documents to Mar-a-Lago they are declassified,” Davis concluded.

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

For more information please visit https://article3project.org