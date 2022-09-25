Op-Ed: Climate Crisis Hoaxer Prince Williams Follows in King Charles Fibber Footsteps

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Prince William, President and Founder of The Earthshot Prize in a message on YouTube to supporters. Photo credit: Earthshot Prize / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Well, what did we expect? The madness of the Monarchy continues with Prince Williams spewing the same poisonous propaganda as his father – addressing the catastrophic climate crisis before the people and the planet are melted into pools of gooey slime. They are the self-proclaimed climate saviors – wealthy and powerful.

Watch a recent video of Prince Williams calling his climate crusading soldiers into action.

“Our Earthshot decade must inspire action, creativity, and collaboration around the globe. Together we need to insure the transition to sustainable solutions is the fastest and most endemic change the world has ever known,” proclaims Prince William, President and Founder of The Earthshot Prize.

What is Earthshot?

It’s the same planet annihilation rhetoric proclaimed by King Charles, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and other climate cultists at the World Economic Forum (aka Great Reset, New World Order). And it appears the Royal Family will continue pushing the ruse that fossil fuels and CO2 emissions will cause the universe to cease existing.

However, Earthshot is clever as there are admirable projects as well as the CO2 sham. Wolves do love to wear sheep attire and dupe the people. And there is a difference between weather/climate happenings and the mammoth hoax: global-warming due to fossil fuels, humans, and cows.

Earthshots Excerpts:

“Carbon in the atmosphere is making our planet warmer, to levels which threaten all life on Earth. By 203, we choose to fix the world’s climate by cutting out carbon…”

“The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve. People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth,” declares, Prince William.

Nonetheless, it’s the same fearmongering. Act now or you’ll be sorry; do something before it’s too late; hurry before we all die. Follow us and we’ll keep you safe. Really? The goal of the wolf is to eat the lamb.

Folks, there is no CO2 emergency on our planet.

The website adds: “The Earthshot Prize is supported by its Global Alliance, an unprecedented network of organisations worldwide which share the ambition of the Prize to incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next ten years.” Some of these include: J.F. Kennedy Library Foundation, National Geographic, Greenpeace, United Nations Environment Program, World Economic Forum.

“The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, is the world’s most prestigious and ambitious environmental prize. Inspired by President Kennedy’s Moonshot, the Prize is designed to incentivize global urgent optimism and action to help repair the planet within this decade.” The Awards Ceremony will be held in Boston (USA) in December of 2022.

Let’s do a deep dive and connect the dots by looking at other wealthy partners that want to appear as altruistic:

The Global Alliance Founding Partners are a group of leading global organizations and philanthropists which act as strategic funding partners to the Prize, including Aga Khan Development Network, Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Breakthrough Energy Foundation, Coleman Family Ventures, DP World in partnership with Dubai EXPO 2020, Eleven Eleven Foundation, Holch Povlsen Foundation, Jack Ma Foundation, Legado Para A Juventude, Marc and Lynne Benioff, Paul G. Allen Family Foundation and Rob & Melani Walton Foundation.

Note the following members as well: Bloomberg, Microsoft, Walmart, Vodacom, Deloitte, ARUP.

Christiana Figueres, who has been a Member of The Earthshot Prize Council since 2020, will take the position of the Chair of the Board. She is the co-founder of Global Optimism and former UN Climate Chief responsible for the delivery of the landmark Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2015.

Citizens, are you connecting the dots and following the money/power trail of power and control?

My questions: Do these powerful people know the climate crisis global-warming alarm is a hoax? Have they read the research-based climate carbon emission science that speaks and shows truth? Or have they swallowed the falsehoods of the United Nations and World Economic Forum as being valid?

The UK government website: Carbon Emissions Tax.

“All greenhouse gas emissions are calculated on a carbon equivalent basis. The data will continue to be collected following the UK’s departure from the EU.”

Climate crisis hoaxers in the USA

Political czars of the global-warming ruse include: Al Gore, George W. Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden to name a few. And they are BFFs with King Charles, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates.

Watch the video: Joint Press Call on How the U.S. Can Cut Emissions 50% by 2030.

Prince Williams has joined the elaborate climate crisis hoax to deceive the nations. Will he be demanding trillions from citizens in the form of carbon taxes along with King Charles?

Peruse my former columns on the great climate crisis deception in The Published Reporter.

Citizens, unite and trap the wolves.