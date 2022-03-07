Op-Ed: At The National Council Of Jewish Women, Abortion Is Their Religion

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In Judaism, all human life is sacred, abortion is a violation of Jewish law and considered akin to murder. The authentic position is that Judaism is pro-life. File photo: Karl Nesh, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BROOKLYN, NY – In her attempt to convey the obscene message that Judaism supports unlimited abortion on demand, Beth Salamon wrote a despicable op-ed article that defends “reproductive freedom” as a Jewish value.

This is the disinformation campaign one can expect from radical pro-abortion columnists like Ms. Salamon. She is the state policy advocate for the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) in Kentucky. The NCJW has been aggressively promoting radical abortion policies for 50 years. They support abortion up to birth for any reason, and they take passages from the Torah and provide a distorted interpretation of the verses.

Ms. Salamon is promoting a dangerous ideology devised to indoctrinate readers with her opinions, rather than educate them with the facts. In Judaism, all human life is sacred, abortion is a violation of Jewish law and considered akin to murder. The authentic position is that Judaism is pro-life.

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it” is a quote attributed to Hitler’s propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. The NCJW has created a propaganda playbook that diminishes and devalues the lives of unborn children to justify killing them for any reason.

The NCJW supported the horrendous so-called Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA). Calling it the Infanticide Act would be a more accurate name. This is a baby kill-bill. It permits unrestricted abortion on demand up to birth. It failed in the Senate. Had that bill become law, every minimal abortion restriction that most Americans support would have been nullified. All parental notification and consent laws would be scrapped. Abortions would be legal for any reason after 20 weeks, when the unborn child can feel pain. State requirements that pregnant woman view ultrasounds of their babies so they can give informed consent would end. States would not be allowed to protect infants that survive abortion. That decision would be left with the abortionist. And taxpayers in all 50 states would be forced to pay for abortions.

There is nothing in the Torah, Midrash or other sacred Jewish texts that allows abortion on demand for convenience or choice. There is no such thing as “reproductive justice” in Judaism. Our Jewish matriarchs Sarah and Rachel were barren and prayed to Hashem to bless them with children. Nowhere was the maternal instinct more powerful and overarching than in the lives of our matriarchs.

Rachel felt helpless as her older sister Leah easily conceived one child after another and said to Jacob: “Give me children or else I die.” (Genesis 30:1) Deuteronomy 30:19 reads: “Now choose life so that you and your descendants will live.” It doesn’t matter what 83% of American Jews think. It matters what the Torah states. Killing babies was not G-d’s mission for humanity.

The passage in Exodus 21:21-25 is not about abortion. The verses clearly reference either a miscarriage or a possible live birth. Since Roe v. Wade, there have been 63 million abortions in the United States. Does Ms. Salamon think these are all miscarriages? If she does, she’s right. They are miscarriages of justice against the unborn!

Ms. Salamon leaves out important facts about preborn life in her defense of abortion. Jewish doctors are allowed to violate the Shabbat to save the life of an unborn child. The only time abortion is permitted in Judaism is in the very rare instance when the mother’s physical life is threatened. Those comprise less than 1% of all abortions.

Thirty years ago, the pro-life movement was focused on partial birth abortion, the gruesome abortion method in which the abortionist delivers an infant but leaves the head inside the birth canal, and then plunges a scissors into the base of the skull and suctions out the baby’s brain. But the NCJW did not call it partial birth abortion. They called it “D & X” or dilation and extraction because it sounds antiseptic. And they supported it.

Today, the abortion method of choice for fully formed babies is dismemberment, in which the abortionist takes a forceps and grabs an infant’s arms and legs and tears them off, killing the baby. But the NCJW does not call it dismemberment. They call it “D & E” or dilation and evacuation because it sounds clinical. The NCJW supports that, too.

Ms. Salamon denounces abortion restrictions as anti-Jewish:

“Furthermore, these anti-choice bans and restrictions could force a Jewish doctor to renounce his or her religious and medical beliefs while forcing her or him to abide by other religious doctrines.”

If the WHPA had passed, all federal conscience protection laws would have been abolished. Christian doctors and others who feel abortion violates their religious and moral convictions would be forced to commit murder. Is Ms. Salamon ok with Christians being forced to renounce their religious beliefs by being coerced into performing abortions at the risk of losing their jobs?

The National Council of Jewish Women is now pushing for the unrestricted distribution of deadly chemical abortion drugs in the state of Kentucky.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 2021, the estimated population of Kentucky is 4,509,394. The Jewish Virtual Library indicates that as of 2020, the state’s total Jewish population is 12,500. Jews comprise less than 0.3% of the total Kentucky population.

Who is discriminating against whom?

If the National Council of Jewish Women really wanted to help women in crisis pregnancy situations, they would promote the over 2,700 pregnancy resource centers across the United States that provide pregnant women with professional, essential life-affirming care. But if their purpose is to inflame resentment among Christians and stoke antisemitism from the rest of America, most of whom are not Jewish, then they are off to a good start.