Marion County Mom Flees DCF Investigation; on Run with Child

OCALA, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a pickup order that was obtained by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in reference to the well-being of 3-year-old Pharoah Pierre. According to authorities, Pharoah’s mother, 25-year-old Marie Pierre, has been avoiding contact with DCF in their efforts to assess the well-being of Pharoah during an open investigation.

Marie is described as being approximately 5′ 6″ tall and 200 lbs. She is possibly driving a black 2006 Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag #Z711VD. The last known location of Pharoah is 44 Fir Trail Drive in Ocala. If anyone has seen Pharoah or Marie, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911.