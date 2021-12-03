Disappointing November Jobs Report Shows Just 210,000 Jobs Added; Far Less Than The 550,000 Forecast

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Friday’s numbers were especially harmful because the market originally appeared to be on the mend following the apparent slowing of the COVID-19 pandemic after the spread of the Delta variant over the summer. File: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democrats were made to look out-of-touch with the public’s concerns over the nation’s struggling economy when the November jobs report, released on Friday, showed a huge miss for the U.S. economy, with the number of jobs added to the market falling short of what experts predicted by over 50 percent.

According to the report, nonfarm payrolls went up by only 210,000 in November, with the Dow Jones originally predicting that number would come in closer to 573,000. Upcoming jobs reports are expected to be possibly even worse due to worries over the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which has been getting significant press as of late.

A loss of 20,000 jobs was reported in the retail sector, whereas professional and business- related industries added 90,000 jobs and transportation and warehousing added 50,000.

Justin Wolfers, a University of Michigan economist, noted that Friday’s numbers were especially harmful because the market originally appeared to be on the mend following the apparent slowing of the COVID-19 pandemic after the spread of the Delta variant over the summer.

“Today’s employment report is doubly disappointing, because the reference week occurred just as it looked like COVID was on the retreat,” he said. “This was a moment for people to return to malls and to return to work. The COVID-related news has only gotten worse since then.”

However, the unemployment rate of the country did show some signs of good news, as it reportedly fell to 4.2 percent in November.

Democrat pollster Brian Stryker, during an interview this week, noted that the jobs market, skyrocketing inflation – a major concern that 88 percent of Americans are currently worried about, according to a recent poll – and the overall ebbing economy of the country could spell trouble for Democrats come the 2022 midterm elections, as much of the public sees them as being out of touch with the issues that truly matter to them.

“We’ve got a national branding problem that is probably deeper than a lot of people suspect. Our party thinks maybe some things we’re saying aren’t cutting through, but I think it’s much deeper than that,” he said. “People think we’re more focused on social issues than the economy, and the economy is the No. 1 issue right now. We probably haven’t been as focused on the economy as we should be.”