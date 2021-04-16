CrimeLocalSociety

SWAT: Search Warrant In Englewood Lands Four In Cuffs; Nets Loaded Handgun, Ammunition, Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia

By Jessica Mcfadyen
From left to right: Fallon Capps-Buchner, 37, Vincent M. Delemos, 35, . Latisha L. Campbell, 30, and Elizabeth M. Norris, 32.
ENGLEWOOD, FL – Four individuals were arrested following the early morning search warrant of 3101 Bourbon Street in Englewood, Florida. With the assistance of SWAT, the Warrant and Traffic units, the Narcotics unit successfully conducted the search of the Englewood home.

While inside, members located a loaded handgun, various rounds of ammunition, Methamphetamine, multiple store bought and homemade pipes, syringes, and a scale in various locations throughout the home.

Vincent M. Delemos, 35, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by Florida convicted Felon. Latisha L. Campbell, 30, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Elizabeth M. Norris, 32, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Fallon Capps-Buchner, 37, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
