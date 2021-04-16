SWAT: Search Warrant In Englewood Lands Four In Cuffs; Nets Loaded Handgun, Ammunition, Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia

From left to right: Fallon Capps-Buchner, 37, Vincent M. Delemos, 35, Latisha L. Campbell, 30, and Elizabeth M. Norris, 32.

ENGLEWOOD, FL – Four individuals were arrested following the early morning search warrant of 3101 Bourbon Street in Englewood, Florida. With the assistance of SWAT, the Warrant and Traffic units, the Narcotics unit successfully conducted the search of the Englewood home.

While inside, members located a loaded handgun, various rounds of ammunition, Methamphetamine, multiple store bought and homemade pipes, syringes, and a scale in various locations throughout the home.

Vincent M. Delemos, 35, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by Florida convicted Felon. Latisha L. Campbell, 30, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Elizabeth M. Norris, 32, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Fallon Capps-Buchner, 37, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.