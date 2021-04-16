CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wielding Knife Killed Outside North Lauderdale Strip Mall In Deputy-Involved Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting In North Lauderdale Thursday Night
The deputy attempted to de-escalate the situation by communicating to the suspect to put down the knife and attempting to back away from the suspect; the suspect refused.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in North Lauderdale that occurred on Thursday night. According to authorities, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Broward County’s Regional Communications received a 911 call that a man armed with a knife, was cutting himself and waving the knife around inside of the Ross Dress for Less store at 7300 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. 

When the first responding Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene, he encountered the suspect outside of the store. The suspect was armed with a knife and was making threats to harm himself and harm the deputy. The deputy attempted to de-escalate the situation by communicating to the suspect to put down the knife and attempting to back away from the suspect. The suspect refused to comply and continued to charge toward the deputy, prompting the deputy to discharge his weapon. 

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported 26-year-old Jeffrey Guy Sacks, of Parkland to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation at this time. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigating agency regarding this incident, and, per Broward Sheriff’s Office policy, the deputy who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative assignment pending further investigation.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
