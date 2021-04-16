Suspect Wielding Knife Killed Outside North Lauderdale Strip Mall In Deputy-Involved Shooting

The deputy attempted to de-escalate the situation by communicating to the suspect to put down the knife and attempting to back away from the suspect; the suspect refused.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in North Lauderdale that occurred on Thursday night. According to authorities, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Broward County’s Regional Communications received a 911 call that a man armed with a knife, was cutting himself and waving the knife around inside of the Ross Dress for Less store at 7300 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

When the first responding Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene, he encountered the suspect outside of the store. The suspect was armed with a knife and was making threats to harm himself and harm the deputy. The deputy attempted to de-escalate the situation by communicating to the suspect to put down the knife and attempting to back away from the suspect. The suspect refused to comply and continued to charge toward the deputy, prompting the deputy to discharge his weapon.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported 26-year-old Jeffrey Guy Sacks, of Parkland to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation at this time. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigating agency regarding this incident, and, per Broward Sheriff’s Office policy, the deputy who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative assignment pending further investigation.