Internet Accountability Project Releases Statement On Justice Clarence Thomas’ Opinion On Section 230

By George McGregor
Clarence Thomas
Clarence Thomas speaking to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in 2017. File Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), today released the following statement regarding Justice Thomas’ view that Section 230 may violate the First Amendment.

“Justice Thomas is right: Big Tech’s massive power to deliver and control the information flow in America gives it ‘common carrier’ status. As such, Big Tech monopolists like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter have a different responsibility than other companies – the responsibility to avoid viewpoint discrimination and to protect the free-speech rights of its users. Just like telegram companies of the past, today’s Big Tech monopolists cannot censor messages, and even users, they don’t like. We applaud Justice Thomas for his concurrence.”

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

More information on Davis and IAP can be found here.

George McGregor

