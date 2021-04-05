BusinessPress ReleasesTechnology

Internet Accountability Project Releases Statement On Google V. Oracle

By George McGregor
Oracle and Google
Software company Oracle accuses Google of illegally copying its code when the tech giant developed its popular Android smartphone system. The outcome could very well alter the idea of intellectual property and the concept of fair use in the tech industry. ORACLE, Reston Virginia, credit: Jer123 / Shutterstock.com, Licensed. Googleplex, Mountain View, California. Photo credit: Achinthamb / Shutterstock.com, Licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), today released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in Google v. Oracle. 

“After failing in its attempt to obtain a license, Google simply stole 11,500 lines of Oracle’s Java computer code to start Android. Google claims this theft was ‘fair use’ under our nation’s copyright laws—essentially claiming it was for the greater good. “

Unfortunately, a majority of the Supreme Court bought Google’s argument. As Justice Thomas correctly stated in his dissent, ‘something is very wrong with our fair-use analysis.’ Instead of following the Copyright Act’s purpose of promoting innovation, this Supreme Court decision transforms the law into a get-away vehicle for copyright theft.”

Legislating is tough business, and the Court has once again proven the Founders correct that it’s not very good at it. The Internet Accountability Project calls on Congress to rewrite the Supreme Court’s rewrite of our Copyright Act, returning it back to its original purpose of protecting intellectual property from theft and promoting innovation.”

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

More information on Davis and IAP can be found here.

