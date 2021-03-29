BusinessPress ReleasesTechnology

Internet Accountability Project Releases Statement On Big Tech Front Group “Chamber of Progress”

By George McGregor
Big Tech
“This is clearly an organized effort by Big Tech to fight back against the rising tide of American grassroots opposition to Big Tech’s corruption, censorship and anticompetitive behavior,” said Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP). Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), today released the following statement regarding the newly founded Big Tech front group “Chamber of Progress.”

“This is clearly an organized effort by Big Tech to fight back against the rising tide of American grassroots opposition to Big Tech’s corruption, censorship and anticompetitive behavior. Despite the Chamber of Progress’ phony pledge of independence on policy, there’s no doubt that this new front group will do exactly what their Big Tech bosses demand. And that is to block meaningful changes or any measure of accountability. There is nothing ‘progressive’ about opposing antitrust reform or protecting Big Tech’s outdated Section 230 immunity that empowers Big Tech to censor political opponents with zero accountability. Putting a ‘progressive’ face on the same monopolistic and bullying behavior doesn’t make it any better. Democrats who claim to want changes in how Big Tech operates in this country should refuse to meet with or be influenced by this anti-progress Big Tech front group.”

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

